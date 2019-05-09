PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — After a dispute in a Payette home one man was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise and treated for a life-threatening stab wound.

Thirty-four-year-old Inslee Jordan was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of aggravated battery after police say he stabbed 47-year-old Todd Kopp at the home on 6th Avenue South near the intersection with South 12th Street.

The relationship of the victim to the suspect is unknown. Police did not release what type of knife was used in the stabbing, and have not said what led to the altercation.

Jordan is being held on a $500,000 bond and is expected to make a court appearance on Sept. 17.

Jordan was issued a no contact order.

The police nor the hospital could provide an update on Kopp’s condition.

Payette police were assisted by the Payette County Sheriff's Office, Fruitland police and Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police have taken over the investigation and crime scene.

