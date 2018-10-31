BOISE — Boise Police arrested three women Monday on suspicion of using stolen credit cards at Treasure Valley businesses.

Businesses in Garden City and Boise reported several suspicious transactions with hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards and reported them to the Boise Police Department. The purchases were made with multiple credit cards.

Boise Police arrested the suspects during a Monday morning traffic stop in Garden City.

Daikisha Johnson, 26, Jonte Duhart, 25, and Larhonda Martin, 28, were all arrested and booked into Ada County Jail. Johnson and Martin were charged with felony counts of conspiracy to commit burglary. Duhart was charged with one felony count of accessory to burglary. The three women are from Little Rock, Arkansas.

According to police, evidence showed that the group specifically came to Idaho to steal credit cards and use them to purchase gift cards. The stolen credit cards were taken from yoga-related businesses in Garden City, Boise and Eagle.

The women are cooperating with the ongoing investigation, according to police.

