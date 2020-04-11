Arizona man arrested by Meridian police for drug trafficking

Officers arrested Guillermo Balbastro for multiple drug charges including trafficking in heroin.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — An Arizona man is in the Ada County Jail facing numerous felony drug charges are being arrested in Meridian Tuesday evening.

Meridian police say they were patrolling businesses on the 1000 block of S. Progress Avenue when officers observed a man identified as 27-year-old Guillermo Balbastro of Wickenburg, Ariz., smoking marijuana off an aluminum can.

After contacting Balbastro, police found him in possession of heroin.

Officers they ultimately seized in excess of 5 pounds of presumptive methamphetamine, .5 pounds of presumptive heroin and more than 100 oxycodone pills. And they located $15,000 in cash.

Balbastro was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail for one felony count of drug trafficking in heroin, one felony count of drug trafficking in methamphetamine, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and two misdemeanors.

Watch more crime news: