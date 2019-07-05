MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police and Fire officials are investigating another possible explosive device. Two other explosive devices were found in the area in the past week.

At 12:11 p.m. first responders were called to South Jefferson Street and East 8th Street, near the Gritman Medical Center, to investigate a report of a suspicious device that may be an explosive.

Authorities said due to similar events in the past few days, they are using caution during the investigation.

The Spokane Bomb Squad is on its way to the area.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

On May 1, an explosive device was found in a mobile home park in Moscow. A bomb squad disposed of the device.

Then on May 5, Pullman police found a possible pipe bomb near a walking and bike path.

The Spokane Explosive Disposal Unit defused the bomb and rendered it safe.

No suspects have been named in any of the incidents.

