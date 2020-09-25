Boise woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed 3-year-old

Anna Mihelich, 54, was under the influence of drugs when she hit a van head-on on Orchard Street.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman who was under the influence of drugs when she crashed into a van, killing a 3-year-old girl, is headed to prison.

Anna Mihelich, 54, was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison, with seven years before she can become eligible for parole.

The crash happened July 2, 2019 on Orchard Street just south of Diamond Street. Mihelich was driving south when her SUV hit an oncoming van head-on, prosecutors say.

The occupants of the van - an adult and three children - were all rushed to a local hospital for treatment. One of the children, 3-year-old Odalys Martinez, died from her injuries a week later.

Mihelich was charged with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, and pled guilty to two of those charges in July 2020. In addition to the prison sentence, her license will be suspended for a decade.