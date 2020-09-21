Ammon man arrested following domestic violence dispute, vehicle pursuit

Meridian Police arrested 24-year-old Jacob Miller on Monday. He was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police arrested 24-year-old Ammon resident Jacob Miller on Monday morning following a domestic violence dispute and motor vehicle chase.

Around 9:13 a.m., Meridian PD responded to a report of a domestic violence dispute outside a business near the intersection at Eagle and Overland roads. The uninvolved witness that reported the incident saw the suspect and victim leave the scene in a red Mitsubishi.

Officers spotted the vehicle driving north on Locust Grove and Ustick roads and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect accelerated and drove east towards Eagle Road before driving north toward Chinden Boulevard.

Spike strips were deployed on the roads and successfully slowed down the suspect's vehicle. Officers quickly arrested the driver, later identified as Miller, and transported him to the Ada County Jail. The female victim was released and no charges were filed against her.

Miller was charged with one felony count of attempting to flee or elude a police officer and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. He also had one felony probation violation warrant.

