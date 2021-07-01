Ammon Bundy sentenced to community service after being found guilty of trespassing at the Idaho statehouse

The charges stem from last summer, when Bundy refused to leave the Idaho statehouse and ISP Troopers had to wheel him out of the capitol in an office chair.

BOISE, Idaho — Ammon Bundy was sentenced to community service after he was found guilty of trespassing and resisting and obstructing an officer when he refused to leave the Idaho State Capitol Building during a special legislative session last summer.

Bundy and Aaron Von Schmidt, who was also found guilty of trespassing, were both arrested on June 25, 2020, when they refused to leave the Lincoln Auditorium in the statehouse. The room was ordered to be cleared after a hearing that took place there was moved to another room.

Previously, law enforcement said he went limp and acted like dead weight during the arrest, ignoring orders to stand up and put his hands behind his back. After refusing to leave, Idaho State Troopers put Bundy in an office swivel chair and rolled him out of the statehouse and into the back of a patrol car.

Both Bundy and Von Schmidt were found guilty late Thursday night and were sentenced soon after the verdict was announced.

For Bundy, prosecutors wanted him sentenced to 15 days in jail, with three days served credited.

Judge David Manweiler said he considered holding Bundy in custody for a time but he struggled to find a sentence that fit the crime and seriousness of it, which he considered both charges to be on the "low end of the scale."

Bundy was fined $500, plus court costs, for the trespassing charge.

For the resisting and obstructing charge, Bundy was sentenced to eight days in jail, credited with three days served, and 40 hours of community service in lieu of jail time. He has 180 days to show that he did his community service. Bundy also has to pay a $750 fine, plus court costs.

"I just don't see the upside of throwing you in jail today," Judge Manweiler said.

Prosecutors wanted to sentence Von Schmidt to three days in jail and credit three days as time served, which Judge David Manweiler agreed with.

Von Schmidt was given ten months to pay a $500 fine, plus court costs, with the first payment due in 30 days.

Both men have 42 days to appeal.

