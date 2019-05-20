JEROME, Idaho — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl out of Jerome.

Authorities are looking for Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez.

The FBI says she was abducted from the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant at 2816 S. Lincoln in Jerome around 6 p.m. Sunday.

It is believed that she was forcibly kidnapped by 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez and is in danger.



Rodriquez-Perez drives a 2015 black Audi A4 with an Idaho license plate of 2J83179. He may be driving towards Las Vegas.



Rios-Chavez was wearing a Wendy’s uniform at the time of her abduction. She is described as a Hispanic female, 17 years old, 5-foot-3, 122 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Rodriguez-Perez is a Hispanic male, 18 years old, 6-foot tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on left and right arms.



Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 208-324-4328 or 911 immediately.