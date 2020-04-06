AMBER Alert issued for North Idaho 6-year-old

The boy, Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier, is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Mimi Charmayne Hiibel. Police worry that he is in "imminent danger."

RATHDRUM, Idaho — Idaho State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 6-year-old boy who went missing from a North Idaho grocery store on Sunday, and is believed to be in imminent danger.

Police said the boy, Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier, was last seen at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 31 at the Super One Foods grocery store in Rathdrum.

He is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, identified by police as 35-year-old Mimi Charmayne Hiibel. They may be also be traveling with a 16-year-old male.

Police said the woman and child may be headed toward Oklahoma or Nevada. They were initially believed to be traveling in a white 1988 Honda Accord, but police updated the alert Thursday afternoon saying the vehicle had been found, but the boy was still missing.

Leo is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black corduroy pants, a white t-shirt, black tennis shoes, and a camouflage hooded jacket.

Mimi Hiibel is described as being white, and having brown hair and green eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 145 pounds. She also has a tattoo on the back of her left hand near her thumb of the letter "J".