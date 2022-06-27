AMBER Alert for two Nampa children, babysitter

Nampa Police believe the babysitter may be using drugs, and that the children may be in danger.

NAMPA, Idaho — An AMBER Alert sent out early Monday morning urges everyone to be on the lookout for two young children and their babysitter.

11-month old Sapphira Holmberg and 1-year-old Malik Holmberg were last seen Sunday. Nampa Police say they were taken by their babysitter, 20-year-old Sierra Martinez, from a home on 14th Avenue South near 4th Street in Nampa.

Police say they believe Martinez has been using drugs and have reason to believe the children are in danger.

Sapphira is described as 2 feet tall, 25 pounds, white, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police had no information about her clothing, but said she has a white patch scar under her armpit.

Malik is 2 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 35 pounds, is white, and also has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the AMBER Alert. He has a freckle on his left ear, a birthmark on the back of his head at the base of his neck, and a birthmark on the center of his chest.

Sierra Martinez is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 165 pounds, white, with brown hair and green eyes. One side of her head is shaved.

Police believe Martinez and the children are traveling in a blue 2003 Honda Pilot with missing or stolen license plates, and may have been headed to the Lake Lowell area. The photo in the alert shows a similar vehicle, but not the actual one.

If you see the children or have information about them, call Nampa Police at 208-465-2206 or 911.

AMBER Alert-Nampa, ID

Children were taken by babysitter who may be using drugs. Nampa PD have reason to believe they are in danger. If seen call Nampa PD 208-465-2206 or 911 pic.twitter.com/v3f3h45hPb — ISP Alerts (@ISP_Alerts) June 27, 2022

This breaking news story will be updated as new information comes in.

Watch more crime news: