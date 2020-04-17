AMBER Alert canceled in Rupert

14-year-old girl located.

RUPERT, Idaho — Overnight, Idaho State Police canceled an AMBER Alert for a 14-year-old girl who authorities say has been found and is safe.

The AMBER Alert was issued when authorities believed she was kidnapped by two men in Rupert early Thursday morning.

According to the alert issued by ISP, the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office believed the girl was in imminent danger.

Officials identified the teen as 14-year-old Nayeli Miciela Ford. She is Native American and is described as being 5-foot-7, 175 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say there are two suspects.

The first is C. Villanueva Galarza, 35. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs 145 pounds.

The other suspect is 18-year-old Sergio Anaya Alcantar. He is described as being 6-foot-6 and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspects were believed to be traveling in a gray 2011 Chevrolet Malibu with Idaho license plate number 2M77260.

Authorities thought they were possibly headed westbound to Santa Rosa, California.

Authorities said the girl was taken by the suspects at about 7:50 a.m. Thursday morning. As of 2:49 a.m., the AMBER Alert was canceled.