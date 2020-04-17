AMBER Alert canceled in Rupert, girl found safe

Police say 14-year-old Nayeli Miciela Ford was kidnapped by two men in Rupert early Thursday morning.

RUPERT, Idaho — Idaho State Police have canceled a statewide AMBER Alert for a 14-year-old girl who authorities say has been found and is safe.

The AMBER Alert was issued after authorities say 14-year-old Nayeli Miciela Ford was kidnapped by two men in Rupert early Thursday morning.

The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office had classified the girl as in imminent danger.

Police said Nayeli was taken by 35-year-old C. Villanueva Galarza and 18-year-old Sergio Anaya Alcantar.

Galarza was described as 5'7" and 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Alcantar is 6'6" and 140 pounds, and also has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities have not released whether the men are in custody, where the 14-year-old was found, or whether the girl knew the suspects. The Minidoka County Sheriff's OFfice told KTVB more information about the case will be released later Friday.

Check back for updates.

The suspects were believed to be traveling in a gray 2011 Chevrolet Malibu with Idaho license plate number 2M77260.

Authorities thought they were possibly headed westbound to Santa Rosa, California.

Authorities said the girl was taken by the suspects at about 7:50 a.m. Thursday morning. As of 2:49 a.m., the AMBER Alert was canceled.