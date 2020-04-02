Alleged sex offender wanted by Nampa Police arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border

The man is now being held by authorities and is waiting for extradition, border officials say.

BOISE, Idaho — A Mexican national was arrested by United States Border Patrol Agents for attempting to illegally enter the U.S. and the man is now waiting for extradition after authorities found that the Nampa Police Department has an active warrant for him on charges fondling a child, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border Patrol agents arrested the 38-year-old man and seven others on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Officials said Santa Teresa Border Patrol Agents tracked Ivan Isaias Rivera Ibarra and seven others on foot and ATVs as they attempted to enter the country. The eight people were taken into custody and agents learned that they tried to conceal their footprints by wearing sponges on their feet.

Once taken into custody for identification and processing, Border Patrol agents learned Ibarra's identity and found he had been previously removed from the country for illegal entry into the country and there was an active warrant for his arrest in Idaho on charges of the sex offense of fondling a child, according to officials.

Agents then contacted the Nampa Police Department to confirm the details and warrant, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Ibarra is now being held by authorities and is waiting for extradition, border officials say.

