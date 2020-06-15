Woman charged in violent attack outside New Plymouth bar

Deputies arrived to find the 24-year-old victim lying unconscious behind the bar.

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — A New Plymouth woman is facing a felony charge after investigators say she badly injured a man in an attack outside a bar early Sunday morning.

According to the Payette County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at 2:30 a.m. behind the Double Diamond Saloon in New Plymouth.

Deputies say the victim, a 24-year-old man, was leaving the bar with two women when 43-year-old Monica Waite approached the group.

The sheriff's office says that Waite threw the man to the ground and assaulted him. The victim was lying unconscious behind the bar when deputies got to the scene.

The 24-year-old was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Boise for treatment. His name and current condition have not been released.

Authorities have not released a motive in the attack, or said whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

Waite was arrested and booked into the Payette County Jail on charges of aggravated battery and drunkenness. She is currently free on a $50,000 bond, and due back in court June 23.

