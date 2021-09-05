Boise man charged with aggravated battery after shooting

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BOISE, Idaho — A 26-year-old Boise man was charged with felony aggravated battery after shooting a man in the leg early Sunday morning.

Ada County Dispatch received a call about a man yelling and cursing at the person who called. The suspect also allegedly showed a gun before leaving the area.

Officers were sent to the area near the 900 block of Miller Street. When they arrived, they noticed a man who matched the description of the suspect yelling at other people before they heard a gunshot.

The suspect, who was later identified as 26-year-old Ethan Byrd, was later seen holding a gun in his hand. Police determined that the victim saw Byrd draw a gun during a verbal altercation and confronted him. Byrd then reportedly shot the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Byrd reportedly appeared to be intoxicated, ignored commands and fled from officers. Minutes later, he was arrested and taken to the Ada County Jail. He was booked on a felony aggravated battery charge, as well as a felony use of deadly weapon charge and misdemeanor use of a weapon while intoxicated charge.

Watch more crime news: