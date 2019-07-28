BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police now have a man in custody after he hid inside a Boise Bench home on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the man was hiding inside a home on the 1600 block of Hervey Street on the Boise Bench, near the intersection of Nez Perce and Owyhee streets.

The suspect was possibly armed with a pistol, according to Ada County Dispatch.

The suspect was in custody by 2:10 p.m.

A neighbor who saw the incident unfold says police have been called to the house where the suspect was found twice before and as recently as last night and again in June.