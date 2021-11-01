Garden City man charged with aggravated assault after threatening officers with firearm during standoff

59-year-old Robert Kelly was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault after threatening to shoot officers at a Garden City hotel on Sunday.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City Police arrested a 59-year-old Garden City man after a standoff that lasted several hours on Sunday.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of trespassing at a hotel located on the 2900 block of Chinden Boulevard. The person who made the call told officers that a man had threatened hotel staff with a firearm while in his room.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with the man, later identified as Robert E. Kelly. He threatened to shoot officers while in his room.

Due to the severity of the threats, Ada County Metro SWAT was activated and called to the scene as well as the Crisis Negation Team. Communications with Kelly lasted for several hours, but he refused to leave his room and surrender to police.

Eventually, Kelly surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and two misdemeanors: resisting and obstructing officers and trespassing.

Prior to his arrest, Garden City police obtained a warrant for Kelly's arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Magistrate Court at 1 p.m. on Monday.

