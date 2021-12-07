After sexual assault report, Boise State warns students about university policy

According to the university, the report said the suspect acted as a ride-share driver and sexually assaulted the victim.

BOISE, Idaho — On Sunday evening, Boise State University alerted students about an alleged sexual assault that was reported to officials.

According to the university, the victim told them the suspect acted as a ride-share driver and sexually assaulted her while she was in the vehicle. The Boise Police Department is aware and is conducting an investigation.

Boise police told KTVB that the incident is under investigation and has nothing more to comment on at this time.

Neither Boise State officials nor the Boise Police Department provided more details about when the incident happened or a general description of the suspect and their vehicle.

After receiving the report, the university sent a "Timely Warning Notice" to the campus community about the school's sexual misconduct, sexual harassment and dating violence policies.

"A victim of sexual misconduct is never at fault. The only person responsible for sexual misconduct is the perpetrator," the university said in an email to students. "It is a violation of University policy to engage in sexual activity without consent from the other person, non-consensual groping, recording sexual activity without consent, stalking, or exposing oneself in non-consensual circumstances."

In the email, the university issued a series of tips and steps people can take to protect themselves from sexual violence. Some of the information provided included;

"What is Consent? Voluntary, informed, and freely-given agreement to engage in a course of conduct. Consent may be withdrawn at any time.

A person who is incapacitated by alcohol or drugs, asleep, unconscious, or under the age of consent cannot consent to engage in sexual activity.

Consent is not present if a person states that they do not want to engage in the activity.

Consent can be withdrawn at any point. A person has the right to change their mind at any time during a sex act, even if they have engaged in it before and even if they initially expressed interest or if they initially expressed consent. Consent is not present if a person states they want the activity to stop.

If a person is silent, isn't participating, states that they want to be doing something else or tries to do something else, or tries to go to another location (for example, leaves a bed and goes to a couch), this may indicate that they do not Consent.

Consent for sexual activity cannot be given by someone who is forced, threatened, intimidated, or coerced. Coercion is when a person is pressured to do something they don't want to do.

Trust your instincts. If you feel uneasy or sense something is wrong, do what you can to stop the situation or get out of the situation

Do your due diligence. Double-check your app to make sure the vehicle information and driver information match the person picking you up.



Reports of sexual misconduct, as well as questions related to sexual misconduct, including information about University support services, should be directed to Danielle Berish Charters, Title IX Coordinator, at (208) 426-1750 or via email to danielleberish@boisestate.edu.

Use and encourage others to have a companion or a safe means of getting home, i.e., a trusted friend.

When meeting someone for the first time, always choose a public place. If possible, bring a trusted friend with you.

Tell somebody close to you where you're going to meet someone you do not know. Let them know when and where, and that you'll contact them within a certain amount of time.

Make sure you have data on your phone and it's fully charged, or consider bringing your charger or a portable battery with you."

Students found in violation of school policy on sexual misconduct and domestic violence could be expelled from the university.

Watch more crime news: