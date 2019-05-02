CALDWELL, Idaho — A man who admitted to molesting two children may have other sexual abuse victims dating back to the 1970's, police say.

Mac William Henderson, 58, was arrested Dec. 15 on two felony charges of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16. The child victims' exact ages have not been released, but the assaults took place in 2006 and 2008, according to court records.

But after the suspect was booked into the Canyon County Jail, police learned the scope of the case could be bigger than they first realized.

"During a recent follow-up interview by investigators, statements were made by Mr. Henderson that leads the investigators to believe there may be more victims, going back as far as the 1970’s," " Caldwell Police said in a release.

Henderson pleaded guilty to the two felony lewd conduct charges on Jan. 9. Prosecutors have also filed two additional felonies - a sexual battery on a child from 2016 and a sexual abuse of a minor from 2008 - to which Henderson has pleaded not guilty.

Police have not said how many victims Henderson is believed to have in total.

According to investigators, Henderson lived in California, Oregon and Nevada before moving to Canyon County in 2001. During his 18 years in Caldwell, Henderson lived in the 100 block of Derry Avenue, the 4900 block Layton Avenue, the 3000 block of Iowa Avenue and the 2100 block of Airport Avenue.

Before his December arrest, Henderson's only criminal history in Idaho was a 2009 vehicle insurance infraction that was later dismissed by a judge.

Henderson is currently held in the Canyon County Jail on a $1 million bond, and is set for sentencing in the lewd conduct cases March 14. He faces a potential life sentence.

Anyone with information about any additional victims or potential victims is urged to call Caldwell Police Person Crimes Division at 208-455-3115 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

If you know of a child being abused or sexually exploited, please call the National Child Abuse Hotline 1-800-4-A-CHILD or contact the National Center For Missing or Exploited Children.