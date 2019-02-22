BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Sheriff's Office are searching for the owners of stolen goods that were recovered following the search of 40-year-old Michael Tamburrino's home. He was arrested at a home on Warm Springs while attempting to burglarize the home on Jan. 17.

Investigators tied Tamburrino to almost a dozen break-ins across the Treasure Valley, possibly since June 2018. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says that he broke into homes in Eagle, Avimor, Hidden Springs and neighborhoods near Cartwright Road.

MORE: Police: Warm Springs burglary suspect found hiding in bushes

On Jan. 18, police recovered stolen items from his home in Star while serving a search warrant.

Some of the items include a 1940s Rolex watch, a Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation pocket watch, expensive jewelry, guns and electronics.

They were able to return some of the items, but need the community's help in returning the rest of the stolen goods.

Are these your items? Police search for owners of stolen goods

The Ada County Sheriff's Office urges anyone with more information about the stolen items or their owners to call (208) 557-3597