Ada County Sheriff's Office investigating recent string of home burglaries in, around Eagle

The Ada County Sheriff's Office has received seven reports of home burglaries near the Spurwing Country Club and Banbury Golf Course since the start of November.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for more information on seven home burglaries in the Eagle and north Ada County area since the start of November.

Four home break-ins were reported Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Spurwing Country Club, off Chinden Boulevard and Linder Road. According to ACSO Public Information Officer, Patrick Orr, the updated number of burglaries in the area is up to seven.

Thieves broke in by smashing glass doors behind the homes near Spurwing, then stole cash, jewelry, guns and other valuables from bedrooms and office areas in the homes, the sheriff's office said Monday.

One of the homes targeted in the break-ins was empty because it was for sale. Some of the homeowners had been gone for several weeks, and one was gone for the weekend.

On Wednesday, Orr told KTVB two of the three recently-reported burglaries happened near the Banbury Golf Course, off Eagle Road and Chinden Boulevard. The home break-ins happened Nov. 3 and Monday, Nov. 21.

Orr also confirmed the third burglary report came from a relatively similar area in Eagle on Nov. 8.

In a press release Monday, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said, "it appears the thieves were staking out the area and identifying which homes were empty" and targeting homes that didn't have video surveillance systems, motion-detector lights and other security equipment designed to deter would-be burglars. Also, all four homes had back doors that opened to large fields or a golf course.

Due to the similarities of the break-ins near Spurwing and near Banbury, the sheriff's office believes all of the incidents are related.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to send an email to jjmeyer@adacounty.id.gov.

Also, with many people planning to travel for the upcoming holidays, the sheriff's office says it's a good time to review safety and security plans. Here are some recommendations:

Consider getting a house sitter or having neighbors keep an eye on your property.

If you're away from home and it snows, make arrangements for someone to shovel your driveway and sidewalks.

Have someone pick up your mail and make sure any packages are accounted for.

Consider purchasing some home security equipment like cameras or motion-sensing lights.

If something suspicious is happening in your neighborhood, call the non-emergency Ada County Dispatch number, 208-377-6790 and report what is happening.

