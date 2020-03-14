Ada County Sheriff deputies, Meridian officers searching for man wanted in Meridian

Ada County officials are searching for a man who fled the scene of a crash near Ustick and Ten Mile Road.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office and Meridian Police Department are actively searching for a man that fled after crashing at an intersection between Ustick and Ten Mile Road in Meridian on Saturday morning.

According to officials, Jeremy Mattson has a warrant out for his arrest in Washington, and led Meridian police on a high speed pursuit before fleeing the area.

Mattson was located at a house in Star, Idaho early Saturday morning.

Ada County officers were notified of Mattson's whereabouts and headed to his location, where he fled the scene with a male driver.

Meridian Police officers spotted Mattson and the male driver and began pursuing the pair. When the driver reached speeds over 100 mph, Meridian officers called off the pursuit over concerns of saftey.

While officers were not able to catch Mattson and the driver, they were able to lay down spike strips at an area near Chinden and Linder Road.

Authorities say the two drove over the spike strips, but continued driving with flat tires until they crashed near Ustick and Ten Mile Road in Meridian.

After fleeing the scene of the crash, the male driver was located in a nearby neighborhood trying to break into a resident's home. Meridian officers and a Meridian K-9 unit were able to detain the driver and place him in custody.

Authorities said Mattson is still at large. As a result, Meridian officers are conducting traffic checks at Ustick and Ten Mile Road in an attempt to locate Mattson.

The nearby neighborhood has been notified, authorities say.

Meridian police are asking anyone with information regarding Mattson's whereabouts to contact the Meridian non-emergency dispatch line at (208) 377-6790.

Watch more crime news: