Ada County deputy shot; search underway for gunman

Residents in the area of Highway 16 and Beacon Light Road are asked to stay inside their homes and shelter in place.
STAR, Idaho — A search is underway after an Ada County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot Monday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy is still alive. His condition has not been released.

Deputies and police are currently searching for the gunman in the area of Highway 16 and Beacon Light Road north of Star. He was last seen on foot in that area. 

Residents of that neighborhood are asked to stay inside their homes and shelter in place. Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting should call  Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 immediately.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available. KTVB has a crew en route to the scene, check back for updates. 

Suspect search

