BOISE - An off-duty Ada County sheriff's deputy was arrested late Saturday night on a DUI charge after investigators say he crashed into a car that was stopped at a traffic light.

Deputy John Rynhart, 43, was immediately placed on administrative leave, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The crash happened late Saturday night at the intersection of Meridian Road and Chinden Boulevard. The sheriff's office says Rynhart was off duty and driving his personal vehicle - a Honda Ridgeline - when he turned south from Chinden onto Meridian Road and hit a Honda Civic stopped at the light.

The driver of the car - a 16-year-old girl - and her two juvenile passengers were not injured in the crash, officials said.

Meridian police arrested Rynhart after he they say he failed field sobriety tests and failed to provide adequate breath samples, prompting a blood draw.

Rynhart was booked into the Ada County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence. He posted a $500 bond and was released. He is scheduled to appear in court on the misdemeanor charge on June 4.

Rynhart has been a patrol deputy since he was hired by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in October 2006.

Officials say he will remain on administrative leave until the results of the toxicology report are available.

