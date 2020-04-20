Ada County deputies looking for driver that struck couple

A man and a woman were struck near Five Mile and Amity roads Sunday evening. The driver fled the scene.

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County sheriff's deputies are looking for a hit-and-run driver who badly injured two pedestrians Sunday night.

Authorities say the couple is in critical condition after being struck from behind while they were walking down West Harness Drive just before 8 p.m. That near Five Mile and Amity roads.

The driver who struck the couple did not stop.

Witnesses say the heard a loud crash and spotted a white pickup with an extended bed and oversize tires driving away from the scene.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man and woman lying on the side of the road. There were tire tracks on the gravel berm. There is no sidewalk in that area.

Paramedics treated a 28-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man at the scene and both were taken to a local hospital. Their names have not been released.

The sheriff's office says the vehicle that struck the couple most likely has damage to the middle front because there was no glass from broken headlights at the scene.



Anyone with information about this incident should call Ada County dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or send an email to klowry@adacounty.id.gov.

