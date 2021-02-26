Ada County coroner releases identity of 2-year-old boy who died Monday

Aaron Williams of Garden City is accused of beating the boy to death. He is in the Ada County Jail charged with first-degree murder.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County coroner has released the identity of a 2-year-old boy who died earlier this week.

Dottie Owens says Oliver Ashland died Monday afternoon at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise.

The boy was first brought in unconscious and not breathing to a local health clinic. From there, he was rushed to St. Luke's Children's Hospital, but died from his injuries.

Aaron Jacoby Williams, 31, of Garden City, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is accused of beating his fiancee's son to death.

Williams was arraigned on the murder charge in Ada County court Tuesday and wept during his arraignment. Judge Michael Oths ordered he be held without bond in the county jail.

The coroner says the cause and manner of death are pending ancillary testing.



Police say the boy had been left in Williams’ care when he was injured in their Garden City home.

Ada County deputy prosecuting attorney Tanner Stellmon told the judge that Williams admitted to being violent toward the boy. He said the toddler died from “traumatic injury,” and that there were extensive bruises on his body.

The investigation into his death is being conducted by the Garden City Police Department.

A preliminary hearing for Williams is scheduled for March 4.

