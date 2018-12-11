MERIDIAN — Update: (11-13) The Ada County Coroner has released the names of the two people involved of the murder-suicide. Elizabeth Boone, 69, died from a gunshot wound to the head according the Ada County Coroner. Michael Boone, 71, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

A 69-year-old woman has died at the hospital after being shot Monday morning during what police have called a murder-suicide.

The shooting happened at 10:15 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of Thornwood Way in Meridian. The man died at the scene; his 69-year-old victim died hours later at a local hospital.

According to a family member, the woman had moved out of the house she shared with the suspect two weeks ago. She and the relative returned Monday morning to pick up some of her belongings.

According to the witness, the man pulled the woman into a room and the pair began to argue. Then, the witness heard several gunshots.

The family member ran away and called police.

Officers arrived at the home to find both the man and the woman shot. The 71-year-old died at the scene.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital where she underwent surgery.

Investigators say they found evidence at the scene that indicates the man shot the woman with a .45 caliber handgun, then shot himself.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.

The shooting remains under investigation.

