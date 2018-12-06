STAR, Idaho -- A Nampa teen was arrested Sunday night after police say they found evidence he had been working as a drug dealer.

Elias Bernal-Gutierrez, 18, faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, an officer with Star Police was called out to the Star River Walk Park at about 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report about several people smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol.

When the officer arrived, he walked up to an unoccupied gray Honda passenger car parked nearby and looked inside, spotting a marijuana pipe, a glass bong, plastic baggies, and a leafy green substance in plain view, according to the sheriff's office. In addition, the officer said he could smell marijuana, even though the windows were rolled up.

ACSO

A moment later, several people, including Bernal-Gutierrez, walked up to the car. The officer asked them who the vehicle belonged to.

Bernal-Gutierrez told police he had been a passenger in the car, while 18-year-old Wyatte Ash said the vehicle belonged to him, according to the sheriff's office. The other two people said they had ridden in a different car.

After speaking with Ash and Bernal-Gutierrez, the officer searched the car and found a small bag of marijuana, pipes, scales, baggies and other paraphernalia, along with a black backpack sealed with a padlock, police say. Inside the pack was nearly a half-pound of marijuana, a Ruger 9mm handgun, a magazine filled with 11 bullets, and $480 in cash.

Star Police say they were able to determine the backpack belonged to Bernal-Gutierrez. He was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail. Ash was also arrested on misdemeanor charges of drug possession and possession of paraphernalia.

