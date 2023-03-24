Suspects sought in Boise Foothills smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating three separate vehicle burglaries on March 17 at the Polecat Loop trailhead north of Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating three separate smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries on March 17 at the Polecat Loop trailhead north of Boise.

According to Friday's news release, the suspects smashed windows on three different cars and stole backpacks, a duffle bag, laptops, clothes, hiking equipment, a wallet and other items.

The cars were parked at the Polecat Loop trailhead off Cartwright Road while the vehicle owners hiked nearby. The sheriff's office said the smash-and-grabs occurred between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on March 17.

ACSO said at the time of the burglaries, all three cars were locked, and no purses or wallets were left in plain view. However, the suspects were not deterred and continued.

Deputies are investigating smash-and-grab car burglaries at the Polecat Loop trailhead north of Boise.

"While we know it is totally unfair, it’s a good idea to not leave any valuable possessions in plain view inside your locked vehicle when parking at remote areas like a trailhead," the Ada County Sheriff's Office said Friday. "If you leave stuff at home or take it with you on the trail, you reduce your risk of theft."

Anyone with information on the vehicle burglaries is asked to call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790, or email acsofeedback@adacounty.id.gov.

