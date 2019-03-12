BOISE, Idaho — A woman is seriously injured after she was attacked and beaten inside the garage of her home in the Hidden Springs neighborhood.

Craig Robert Falk, 64, of Georgia, is charged with felony counts of burglary and aggravated battery in the case.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the attack happened at about 7 p.m. Friday evening.

A neighbor reported that he walking outside when he heard what he thought was an animal attack at a nearby house. He ran over to the home and saw a man - later identified as Falk - standing next to the garage, dressed in a long coat and holding a club in his hands.

The attacker walked away as the neighbor arrived, according to deputies. That's when the neighbor spotted a blood-soaked woman inside a car, and dialed 911.

Other neighbors helped him get the victim to a nearby house, where they performed first aid until paramedics arrived. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for a concussion and wounds to her head that required staples to close, according to prosecutors.

The injured woman later told detectives that she had just pulled her car into her garage and gotten out when a man she did not recognize began hitting her in the head with a metal bar. Detectives say Falk struck her several times before the neighbor heard her screaming and ran over to help.

The woman was able to climb back into her car, according to the sheriff's office.

Boise Police and Ada County Sheriff's deputies searched the area for suspects, and found Falk a short distance from the house. A metal bar, which investigators determined had been used in the beating, was discovered nearby.

According to prosecutors, investigators learned that Falk was the brother of the victim's ex-husband, who had threatened to kill her in the past.

Notes with the victim's personal information on them were found in Falk’s rental car, along with a list of items including gloves, a knife, a change of clothes and large bags.

Detectives say that the attack was not random and that Falk was targeting the victim specifically. Additional criminal charges are possible in the case, according to the sheriff's office.

Falk was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail, where he is held on a $250,000 bond. Aggravated battery carries up to 15 years in prison, while burglary is punishable by up to ten years.

Falk is due back in court Dec. 12.