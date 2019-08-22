BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell man is in jail after deputies say he led them on a short chase on Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon.

Eddie Patrick Savedra, 23, is facing felony charges of eluding, drug possession, trafficking in heroin, malicious injury to property as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.

The chase started at around 3 p.m. when an Ada County Sheriff's Office deputy saw the suspect's black Ford Focus tailgating another car on westbound I-84 near the exit to the Boise Stage Stop.

The deputy flipped on his lights and tried to pull the car over, but Savedra did not stop, authorities say. Instead, the suspect abruptly, pulled onto the Stage Stop exit ramp, driving over a marked construction site, around a barrier and very near a construction worker who was trying to signal him to stop, the sheriff's office says.

Both the deputy following him and the construction workers saw the driver throw something out of his car window, according to the sheriff's office.

Savedra's Ford Focus then hit a newly-paved piece of concrete, which stuck up above the dirt construction site, slowing the car down. The suspect stopped a short time later in the parking lot of the Stage Stop, where he was arrested.

Authorities say he did more than $1,000 worth of damage to the construction site by driving across it.

Deputies searched the area where Savedra had been seen tossing something out of his window, and found a plastic bag laying in the dirt. Inside the bag was about 26 grams of heroin, according to the sheriff's office.

A search of Savedra's car also turned up three smaller packages of heroin, a package of methamphetamine and several pieces of drug paraphernalia, deputies say.

Savedra was booked into the Ada County Jail, and is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.