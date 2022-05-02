Garden City man gets 25-to-life in boy's murder

Aaron Williams admitted to fatally injuring the 2-year-old boy after "losing his cool" in 2021.

BOISE, Idaho — A Garden City man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for the 2021 beating death of his fiancee's toddler son.

Aaron Jacoby Williams, 31, will be eligible for parole after 25 years behind bars.

Williams pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Oliver Ashland.

The little boy was unconscious and badly injured when he was brought into a health clinic on Feb. 22, 2021. Oliver was transfered to St. Luke's Children's Hospital, but did not survive.

The toddler had broken ribs, a serious head injury, and damage to his internal organs, prosecutors say. Williams, who had been watching the child, told police that he had hurt the 2-year-old after "losing his cool."

Williams was on probation for an earlier domestic violence conviction when he was arrested in Oliver's death.

