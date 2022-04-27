Von Ehlinger trial: Day 2 live blog

The former Idaho lawmaker is accused of sexually assaulting a statehouse intern in 2019.

BOISE, Idaho — Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that may be disturbing to some readers.

The second day of trial for former Idaho lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger started Wednesday morning.

Von Ehlinger was charged with felony counts of rape and forcible penetration after an intern at the Idaho Statehouse told police he had sexually assaulted her in his apartment during the 2021 legislative session.

The then-representative, a Republican from Juliaetta, resigned his seat in the Idaho house the month after police received the report.

Von Ehlinger has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and says his encounter with the 19-year-old was consensual.

The trial began Tuesday with jury selection and opening statements. The jury heard from two witnesses in the afternoon: The nurse who performed Jane Doe's sexual assault exam and a forensic scientist with Idaho state Police who testified that semen collected during that exam was a DNA match for von Ehlinger.

Prosecutors have indicated they will call seven or more witnesses to the stand Wednesday, including Jane Doe.

If convicted, von Ehlinger could face up to life in prison and mandatory registration as a sex offender.

Live updates from court:

11:07 a.m. - Blackburn's testimony, including cross-examination, are finished. She steps down from the witness stand.

11:05 a.m. - Blackburn says she has heard the House has not adopted the Respectful Workplace guidelines, but she is not in charge of that. Cox then asks whether Blackburn was aware that Jane Doe was of legal age in 2021. Blackburn responds that she was aware.

11:04 a.m. - Cox is up for cross-examination. He asks Blackburn, "It is true, is it not, that the House of Representatives has adopted the Respectful Workplace guidelines?"

11:02 a.m. - Boise Police asked Blackburn to prepare a written statement about what happened, and she did.

11:01 a.m. - Blackburn testifies she went to House Speaker Scott Bedke and told him what Jane Doe had said.

11 a.m. - Blackburn testifies that Jane Doe got up abruptly, put her hand over her mouth, and said, "I've got to go." The intern then went back into the House chamber, to the area where the bathrooms are.

10:57 a.m. - Blackburn asked if Jane Doe wanted to report what happened. She says she didn't want to influence Doe either way. Blackburn testifies: "I would help her do whatever she wanted done."

10:56 a.m. - Blackburn testifies that Jane Doe gave her a name at the end of the conversation about what happened to her.

10:55 a.m. - Blackburn says Jane Doe told her she was afraid.

10:53 a.m. - "She seemed urgent about what she needed to talk to me about; I would say a little anxious," Blackburn says, also testifying that Jane Doe spoke very quietly as she told Blackburn what happened to her. "Once the conversation started and I realized what I was listening to, I immediately went into more of a triage mode where I was just trying to figure out what she was saying." Blackburn also says she was not there to interview Doe; she was there to listen.

10:50 a.m. - The morning of March 11, 2021, Jane Doe came into the third-floor House lunge and asked to talk to Blackburn in private.

10:48 a.m. - Blackburn says she schedules pages for Respectful Workplace training and tells them all that "if they feel uncomfortable about anything" during their employment, they should tell a trusted adult as soon as possible. Jane Doe took that training, Blackburn testifies.

10:45 a.m. - Jane Doe came in as a House page in 2020, Blackburn says. She came back the next session as an intern. "She was no different than any of the other pages. I consider them all to be top-notch kids," Blackburn says.

10:42 a.m. - The Idaho State Capitol also has an intern program. Blackburn says pages don't work for a specific representative. Interns are assigned to a party -- Republican or Democratic -- and typically work with one or two lawmakers. "It's more one-on-one when you are an intern" rather than a page, Blackburn testifies.

10:41 a.m. - Blackburn's duties as assistant sergeant at arms for the Idaho House include getting things ready for the start of the session, hiring House pages, etc. Pages are high school students who work in the committee rooms and in the House chamber, Blackburn testifies. She also describes herself as a "direct supervisor" for the pages.

10:36 a.m. - Jane Doe's mother is excused from the witness stand. Kim Blackburn, Assistant Sergeant at Arms for the Idaho House, is up next.

10:32 a.m. - Cox asks whether Jane Doe's mother was relieved to hear that there was "no penetration." The prosecution immediately objects, and Reardon sustains the objection. That's the end of the cross-examination.

10:30 a.m. - Jane Doe's mom says, under questioning, that her daughter worked for a domestic violence advocacy center in Caldwell at one time, before the assault.

10:28 a.m. - "She didn't take guff from pretty much anybody, didn't she?" Cox asks. Jane Doe's mom says that is true.

10:27 a.m. - Jon Cox, for the defense, is up for cross-examination. He is asking if Jane Doe's relationship with her mother was at all strained. Doe's mother says no, it wasn't.

10:25 a.m. - Jane Doe's mom says her phone call with her daughter on March 11, 2021, lasted about an hour. Within a few days, Doe talked to her in person, with more details. "She was still, you know, broke down when she was talking about it. She was still upset," Doe's mother testifies.

10:25 a.m. - Prosecution says they have three more witnesses to call after Jane Doe's mother, including "potentially" Jane Doe.

Prosecution says Jane Doe could take the stand today, did not confirm or deny it. Want a lunch break to sort out their decision on the matter. — Andrew Baertlein (@AndrewBaertlein) April 27, 2022

10:16 a.m. - Court in a brief break now.

10:14 a.m. - Prosecution argues the doxxing and trauma are relevant because that originally swayed Jane Doe away from pursuing charges.

10:13 a.m. - Judge Reardon says the credibility of the trauma comes from a first-person testimony, not observational testimony.

10:08 a.m. - Judge Reardon does not sound convinced that the doxxing is irrelevant to the case. He says Jane Doe can testify to that, but he is not sure that should come through third-party witnesses. "The credibility question, it seems to me, would only come up if she testifies," Reardon says.

10:06 a.m. - Cox argues that the doxxing "is absolutely not related to Aaron," and is irrelevant.

Outside the presence of the jury, Welsh is arguing that this witness should be able to talk about the doxxing event because it directly explains why Jane Doe initially told the cops she didn't want to pursue charges. — Katie Terhune (@KTVBTerhune) April 27, 2022

10:04 a.m. - Prosecutor Whitney Welsh asks if Jane Doe's mom later became aware that her daughter's identity had been released publicly. Cox immediately objects. Judge Reardon calls for a brief recess.

10:03 a.m. - Doe's mother does not recall asking any specific questions; she was focused on listening.

10:02 a.m. - Her daughter said she was afraid to to go into work, and was unsure what to do. Mom encouraged Jane Doe to "turn that person in," and report it to whoever she needed to. Doe had to leave for work at that time.

10:01 a.m. - "She was very quiet, like she was scared," Jane Doe's mother said, referring to their March 11, 2021, phone conversation. "She had been crying. She was like whispering. I don't know. It made me very concerned because that was not how she would talk on the phone to me."

9:59 a.m. - Jane Doe was working as an intern at the Idaho Capitol in March 2021, and had worked there the year before as a page, starting at age 17, Doe's mother testifies. On March 11, she says, her daughter called her at about 7:30 a.m. The alleged assault was the night of March 9.

9:57 a.m. - Jane Doe's mother testifies she and her daughter have a close relationship. "She is very independent, strong, patient, confident -- or was," she says. "She is amazing to me."

Hughes is finished. Jane Doe's mother is now taking the stand. I'm not publishing her name to avoid identifying her daughter. — Katie Terhune (@KTVBTerhune) April 27, 2022

9:54 a.m. - Cox questioning Hughes: DNA tests do not prove a rape was committed, correct? And it doesn't prove there was no consent? Hughes' answer: Right.

9:51 a.m. - Hughes testifies that a low level of male DNA was detected in Jane Doe's vaginal and external genital swabs, but it was below the cutoff for analysis. Oral swabs were inconclusive for presence of male DNA, Hughes says, but the swab on Doe's stomach had enough DNA evidence to move forward in the analysis. Eric Seat with ISP testified Tuesday that the evidence collected in that swab was a match for von Ehlinger.

9:41 a.m. - Kira Hughes with ISP forensics testifies that she analyzed the sexual assault kit from Jane Doe and the buccal swabs (cheek swabs) Boise Police collected from von Ehlinger.

That's all for Joseph. Kira Hughes, who works for Idaho State Police forensics, is on the stand now. — Katie Terhune (@KTVBTerhune) April 27, 2022

9:34 a.m. - Cox asks Joseph if he looked at security cameras in the parking area, and whether that could have been important. Joseph says he did not. Joseph testifies that Jane Doe reported the assault happened inside von Ehlinger's apartment, not the parking garage.

9:33 a.m. - Jon Cox, von Ehlinger's attorney, now questioning Joseph. He confirms von Ehlinger consented to the swab and that a warrant was not used.

9:31 a.m. - Det. Joseph says he also collected the clothing Jane Doe was wearing the night of the alleged assault. He also collected texts between her and von Ehlinger. He doesn't say what the texts said.

9:28 a.m. - Iverson finished testifying. Boise Police Det. Brandon Joseph with the Special Victims Unit is on the stand. He testifies that he met with Jane Doe after she went to police. Joseph also testifies that he met with von Ehlinger on March 22, and collected cheek swabs of saliva and skin cells from him.

9:25 a.m. - Det. Monte Iverson on the stand. He testifies that his first contact with Jane Doe was on March 11. He met her at the Capitol, and referred her to FACES. Defense asks Iverson whether the parking garage for von Ehlinger's apartment had video cameras. Iverson says he doesn't know, and did not look around the parking area for cameras. He also says Doe did not want to go forward with a case until she first spoke with a lawyer.

Back in court for Day 2 of the von Ehlinger trial. Boise Police Det. Monte Iverson is on the stand now. — Katie Terhune (@KTVBTerhune) April 27, 2022

In court today for day 2 of the Aaron von Ehlinger rape trial, context from day one linked below from our @KTVBTerhune :https://t.co/gSm6ZDlLvj — Andrew Baertlein (@AndrewBaertlein) April 27, 2022

8:30 a.m. - Day 2 of the trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. KTVB has a reporter in the courtroom.

Recap of day 1 of the trial

Ada County prosecutors argued during the first day of a rape trial that the defendant, a former Idaho lawmaker, "used his power, both social and physical" to sexually assault a Statehouse intern during the 2021 legislative session.

Aaron von Ehlinger, 39, is charged with felony counts of rape and forcible penetration with a foreign object. He is accused of penetrating the 19-year-old woman with his finger and forcing her to perform oral sex at his Boise apartment March 9, 2021 after the pair went out to dinner together.

Von Ehlinger, a Republican from Juliaetta, resigned as a lawmaker the following month after an ethics panel found that he had committed "conduct unbecoming" in his sexual pursuit of the intern and several other women who work at the Capitol.

He was arrested in September.

"This case is about power; power wielded in the wrong hands," Prosecutor Katelyn Farley told jurors in her opening statement.

The 19-year-old, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, told police the then-lawmaker was driving her back to her vehicle when he told her he had to first stop at his Boise apartment to pick something up.

Once she was inside his apartment, however, the intern reported that von Ehlinger picked her up, carried her into his bedroom, removed her clothing, and assaulted her, despite her repeatedly telling him "no" and saying that she did not want to have sex.

Farley said in her opening statement that the intern "tried to resist, she tried to make excuses" - including telling von Ehlinger she wasn't on birth control, they could get in trouble, she wasn't ready, and that he was hurting her.

"He didn't stop and he didn't listen to [Jane Doe]," Farley said.

Von Ehlinger has insisted the encounter was consensual. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in November.

Jon Cox, the defendant's attorney, said the evidence in the case will prove his client innocent. He argued in his opening statement that Jane Doe willingly went up to von Ehlinger's apartment and that the two kissed before moving into the bedroom.

"From Aaron's standpoint, it was two consensual people engaged in making out," Cox said.

Cox said the sexual encounter that followed was consensual as well.

Anne Wardle, a Saint Alphonsus nurse who performed a sexual assault examination on Jane Doe on May 11, described the 19-year-old as "pretty tearful."

The intern recounted that she had hit her head on the headboard or wall as she tried to pull away from von Ehlinger, and the exam revealed a "lump or goose egg" on the back of her head, according to Wardle.

The nurse testified that Jane Doe said that she had told von Ehlinger "no" and said "I don't want to do this," but he had straddled her with his knees pinning her arms and forced his penis into her mouth.

The 19-year-old identified von Ehlinger as her assailant, Wardle said. Jane Doe told her that the lawmaker carried a handgun at all times, and that he had taken the gun off and placed it on the dresser once in the bedroom.

Several people - including current Idaho House member and candidate for lieutenant governor Rep. Priscilla Giddings - widely shared the intern's name, photo, and personal information after she reported the rape to police. Giddings was sanctioned for publicly posting the information, as well as lying about it under oath, in a separate legislative ethics hearing.

During jury selection, the prosecution asked potential jurors whether they hold beliefs on how a victim should act following an assault, or how much physical resistance a victim ought to put up. Prosecutor Katelyn Farley also asked whether any personally know any survivors of rape, drawing responses from multiple people who talked about the sexual abuse of their mothers, sisters, friends, or patients. Many of those polled said their loved one did not report what had happened to police.

Von Ehlinger's defense attorney, Jon Cox, asked whether the fact that the defendant was a politician or a Republican would bias potential jurors against him, and queried the group about their thoughts on the "Me Too" movement.

Ultimately, a group of seven men and six women were seated, making up the panel of 12 jurors and one alternate.

If convicted, von Ehlinger could face up to life in prison and mandatory registration as a sex offender.

