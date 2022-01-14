6 shot outside Eugene concert; 1 in critical condition

Police said they arrived to a "hectic scene" after a shooting outside WOW Hall, a popular venue in downtown Eugene. The shooter remains on the run.

EUGENE, Ore. — Six people were hospitalized after a Friday night shooting outside a popular concert venue in Eugene. One of the victims was critically injured, according to Eugene police.

Starting around 9:30 p.m., police said they received at least 30 calls about shots fired at WOW Hall on West Eighth Avenue. Officers arrived to a "hectic scene of people who had been shot" near the back entrance of the venue.

More than two dozen patrol cars from multiple agencies responded, and five people were transported to a hospital. A sixth victim went to the hospital on their own, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

In total, four males and two females were injured during the incident. One of them was in critical condition as of Saturday morning and the other five were described as "stable."

A concert headlined by rappers Lil Bean and Zay Bang was underway at the time of the shooting. Police said all but one of the victims appear to have traveled from out of town for the concert.

Police said the only possible description of the shooter was a "male with a hoody."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Eugene Police Department's tip line at 541-682-5162.