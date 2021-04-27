$5,000 reward offered for info about Hailey arson fire

Investigators says the fire that destroyed the Croy Street Exchange Building in downtown Hailey on March 16 was intentionally set.

BOISE, Idaho — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a Hailey arson fire investigation.

Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl told KTVB last month a fire that destroyed the Croy Street Exchange Building in downtown Hailey on the morning of March 16 was intentionally set.

Now, his office is asking for the public's help finding the person or persons responsible.

Sandahl will hold a press conference in Hailey on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to provide an update on the investigation and tell the public what it can do to help solve this crime.

Eleven engine crews from five different fire departments responded shortly after 5 a.m. on March 16 to a huge fire at the Croy Street Exchange Building. The building was fully engulfed in flames.

The commercial building at the corner of River and Croy streets is co-owned by state Sen. Michelle Stennett. She told the Idaho Mountain Express that the building was being turned into workforce housing. The building was vacant when the fire broke out.

Sandahl says the state is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in their investigation.

The owners have not said whether they plan to rebuild.

