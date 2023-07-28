5 people shot outside Rainier Beach Safeway at community event aimed at deterring violence

A weekly community outreach event was underway in the parking lot when someone fired "dozens and dozens" of rounds at the group.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Five people were injured in a shooting outside of a Rainier Beach Safeway on Friday night.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. at the grocery store located at 9200 Rainier Avenue South.

All five were attending a community outreach event when "dozens and dozens of rounds" were fired, according to Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz. The victims ranged in age from their mid 20s to 30s.

According to Harborview Medical Center Public Information Officer Susan Gregg, four people were taken to the hospital for care. As of Saturday morning, a 25-year-old man and 24-year-old were in satisfactory condition. The man had arrived at the hospital critically injured.

A 34-year-old man was treated and discharged, and a 28-year-old man is expected to be released from the hospital sometime Saturday morning, according to Gregg.

A fifth person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Diaz said the shooting happened during an event that's part of the Seattle Community Safety Initiative and has been held in this parking lot every Friday night for nearly two years. Its purpose is to provide community members with a safe space as a deterrent to violence.

"They give out supplies, they give out free food, they play music," said Urban Family Executive Director Shantel Patu. "It keeps a festive and peaceful and safe environment and somebody just opened fire on the event."

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell was at the scene and said, "Too many guns are in the wrong places and in the wrong hands."

Police say they are searching for two suspects, but they do not have a description of them or the vehicle they were in.

Police said they do not yet know what led to the shooting Friday night. The incident is being investigated by SPD's Gun Violence Reduction Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.