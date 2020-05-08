Arson suspected in Denver house fire that killed 2 children, 3 adults

There are "indications" of arson in the fire 5300 block of North Truckee Street that killed 5 people, according to DPD.

DENVER — Arson is being investigated as the possible cause of a fire early Wednesday morning that killed two children and three adults in northeast Denver, according to the Denver Fire Department (DFD).

One of the victims is a toddler, investigators said.

"Because people did die in this fire, and we have indications through some evidence that it was arson, it will be investigated as a joint investigation with the fire department as a homicide," Denver Police Division Chief Joe Montoya said.

He would not go into details about that evidence. DFD spokesperson Greg Pixley said a 911 call that came later than expected for such a large fire could be a sign of something amiss.

When firefighters responded to the home in the 5300 block of North Truckee Street, they found a "heavily-involved fire," according to a tweet from DFD. The home is located near the intersection of Peña Boulevard and East 56th Avenue.

Denver police officers were first to arrive at the home just before 3 a.m. after an officer spotted smoke and alerted the fire department. Those officers attempted to rescue people still trapped inside, but were "pushed back" by the heat of the fire, according to DFD.

"There was a valiant effort to pull people from the home, but they were unable to save some of the people that perished in this fire," Montoya said.

Three other people who were also inside the home jumped to safety before firefighters arrived.

"Those three individuals jumped from the second story to remove themselves from the effects of the fire," said Pixley.

He did not know their conditions, but said he didn't believe they had any significant injuries.

PHOTOS: N. Truckee St. house fire 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

#DenverFireDepartment responded to 5312 N. Truckee & found a heavily involved fire. Unfortunately 5 fatalities were found in the home. Fire Investigators are working to determine cause with @DenverPolice.

A Press Conference is scheduled at 7am at that address @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/Vhsf2rzCWQ — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 5, 2020

The fire burned so hot that two neighboring homes were also damaged.

"The devastation to the home is significant," Pixley said. "The two adjoining structures had a tremendous amount of effect from the fire."

He said despite the devastating nature of the fire, it would have been worse if firefighters hadn't been able to keep the fire from spreading to additional homes.

"The efforts of the fire department were to reduce that fire keep it to that one location, not have any more individuals injured or any larger fire," he said.

DFD said they're not sure if the home had smoke detectors.

#DPD officers and Homicide Unit will be providing full logistical and investigative support in this matter. #Denver https://t.co/cyS0KPo8hW — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 5, 2020

Pixley said investigators will be on the scene all of Wednesday afternoon and likely into Thursday morning as they try to narrow down what caused the blaze. He encouraged anyone with Ring video or who saw something suspicious to call police.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and the neighbors that were impacted by this loss," Pixley said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.