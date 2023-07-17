Deaths of 4 women in Portland linked; law enforcement identifies person of interest

The four women were found dead in and around Portland over the past six months. Authorities say they have identified a person of interest.

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are links between four women found dead in and around Portland over the past six months, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office reported Monday. The four women are Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster and Ashley Real.

The DA's office said no charges have been filed against anyone in connection to the four deaths, but at least one person has been identified as a person of interest who is linked to all four of the dead women. They have not released that person's name.

"There is not believed to be any active danger to the community at this time," the DA's office said in a news release.