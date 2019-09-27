BOISE, Idaho — Four Californians are behind bars after police say they used stolen gift cards to buy items, then later returned those products for money.

Taurean A. Gressom, 22, Kyle C. White, 23, Tataynna D. Grant, 19, and Monique D. Morton, 20, all face felony charges of criminal conspiracy in the case. Gressom faces additional burglary and grand theft charges, and White faces an additional burglary charge.

Police say they began investigating Thursday after $3,960 worth of gift cards were stolen from a coffee shop on the Boise State University campus. Investigators later learned of suspicious transactions at a retail chains in both Nampa and Boise.

Taurean A. Gressom

Ada Co. Jail

According to investigators, a man who matched the description of the gift card theft suspect had used the stolen cards to shop at the stores. The four suspects then returned the purchased items at a third store for profit, police say.

Officers found the four suspects sitting in a parked car near Emerald and Milwaukee streets, and took them into custody. According to Boise Police, the group had traveled to the Treasure Valley to carry out the gift card scheme.

The suspects were booked into the Ada County Jail, and are due to appear in court Friday afternoon.