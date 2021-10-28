4 arrested in connection to Caldwell murder

Two of the four arrested are minors but are charged as adults.

The Caldwell Police Department announced on Thursday that police have arrested four people in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Caldwell back in September.

According to Lt. Joey Hoadley with Caldwell PD, just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Hillcrest Street in Caldwell, a shooting happened during a fight between two groups of people. During the fight, one of the people pulled out a handgun and fired several times, hitting Jose Hernandez and another 19-year-old man.

Police say both men were hospitalized and Hernandez later died from his injuries.

An investigation by the Caldwell Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Crimes Against Persons Unit found that Ethan Almaraz, Jesus Almaraz and Jose Cuellar were a part of the fatal fight.

Lt. Hoadley said Ethan Almaraz, who is 17 and a minor is being charged as an adult. He was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, use of a firearm during a felony, and a criminal gang enhancement.

Jesus Almaraz, 18, is being charged with aiding/abetting first-degree murder, abetting aggravated assault and aggravated battery, supplying firearms to a criminal gang member and a criminal gang enhancement.

Jose Cuellar is 17, but also being charged as an adult. He was charged with aiding first-degree murder, aiding aggravated assault and aggravated battery, accessory to a felony and a criminal gang enhancement.

According to police, Issac Bernal, 18, is being charged for accessory to a felony.

The Caldwell Police Department requests anyone with any information about the case to contact the department.

Watch more crime news: