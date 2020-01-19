30-year-old Garden City man arrested on murder charges after allegedly stabbing a 55-year-old man

Police say the victim was found with a stab wound to the neck and died at the scene.

A 30-year-old man is now in the Ada County Jail and booked on charges of second-degree murder and obstructing officers after police say they found a man with a stab wound to his neck in a Garden City home.

According to the Garden City Police Department, officers were sent to a home on the 200 block of 40th Street at about 6:35 a.m. Sunday to help paramedics with a man that was beaten. When police arrived at the home, they found a 55-year-old man unconscious and not breathing. When they attempted to provide medical treatment, they saw that the man had a stab wound to his neck. The man died shortly after police arrived at the scene.

Police say they were told that the victim got into a fight with another man and that the suspect fled the scene. Officers soon identified the suspect as 30-year-old Emerson Clyde Buck of Garden City, according to officials.

While conducting a search around the home, police found Buck near Veterans Memorial Parkway and Chinden Boulevard. Buck then tried to run from police on foot, but was soon taken into custody without incident, police say.

Lt. Abe Blount said in a statement that Buck and the victim lived in the home with two other people. "Sometime after 6:00 a.m., Buck and the victim engaged in a physical altercation," Lt. Blount explained. "The other two adults awoke to the noise from the altercation and found the victim lying on the floor bleeding profusely from the neck."

Police say they don't believe the other two adults in the home were involved in the fight and don't believe there is any threat to the public.

Officials will not release the identity of the victim until the next of kin has been notified.

Buck will appear in court to be arraigned on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

An investigation into the alleged murder is still ongoing and police say they won't release any more information at this time.

