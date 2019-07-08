BOISE, Idaho — Authorities say three children abducted from their central California home in May were found living with their mother in a tool shed in Garden City in July that had no running water.

According to a press release, criminal investigators with the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office say the three children, ages 1, 2, and 3, were taken by their mother, Jayde Skye Burgoyne, against a court order.

After several unsuccessful attempts to locate Burgoyne and the children by the guardian, assistance was sought from the Tulare County District Attorney’s Child Abduction Unit.

With the help of the Garden City Police Department, Burgoyne and all three children were found living in a shed in extreme conditions. Burgoyne is now under investigation for possible child endangerment.

On July 29, investigators traveled to Idaho to recover the children. They have since returned to Tulare County and reunited the children with their appointed guardian.

