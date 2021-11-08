3 charged in shooting outside Caldwell Bi-mart

Police have not released a motive in the Oct. 16 shooting, but previously said they believed the victim and his attackers knew one another.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Three people are in custody after police say they were able to link the suspects to a shooting outside a Caldwell store.

The shooting happened Oct. 16 in the parking lot of the Bi-Mart on 10th Avenue. The victim, a 23-year-old man, was inside a car when the shooting began and tried to drive away, but crashed into nearby parked vehicles.

The man was hit several times by bullets, and was taken to a local hospital. He survived the attack.

Caldwell Police announced Monday that 23-year-old Blain Imholt of Boise, 24-year-old Nicolas Riley of Nampa and 37-year-old Jennifer Nickerson of Caldwell have been arrested in the shooting.

Imholt is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Riley is charged with two counts of aggravated assualt, discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, and a persistent violator enhancement, while Nickerson is charged with aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder.

Imholt, who was arrested Oct. 22, is in the Ada County Jail, while Riley and Jennifer Nickerson are held in the Canyon County Jail.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting, but previously said they believed the victim and his attackers knew one another. The shooting investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are possible, officials said.

