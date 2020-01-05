3 accused of torturing, kidnapping and robbing 2 men in Canyon County

The men told deputies they were zip-tied, beaten, suffocated, shot at, and burned by the barrel of a gun.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Three people are accused of kidnapping, torturing and robbing two men outside a Caldwell property last week.

The Idaho Press reports Roberto Solorio, 39, Miguel Molina, 29, and Kaila Wheaton, 18, all of Nampa, were arrested Tuesday, and each faces charges in the case.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office was contacted April 26 by the suspected victims in the case, the two men, who have not been named publicly, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.

The pair said they were attacked on April 21 because of a past, failed car sale involving one of the men and Solorio, who reportedly "was upset … over the lost money."

One of the alleged victims involved in the botched deal said he was invited to Solorio's home the day of the attack. When he arrived with the other alleged victim at about 3 p.m., Solorio pointed a gun at them, then allegedly beating began, the affidavit states.

The men told deputies "they had been held against their will, hands zip-tied behind their backs, physically struck by hands, feet, and batons, exposed to a 'taser,' suffocated with a plastic garbage bag, and were thrown into a hole, where they were shot at and then burned with the hot barrel of the gun," according to the affidavit. Their injuries were photographed and found to be "consistent with their story."

One of the men, who also believed his arm was broken, said an ink pen was shoved into his left ear, rupturing his ear drum and causing it to bleed, the affidavit shows. They told deputies the beating continued for several hours until both men agreed to sign and hand over their possessions.

The pair said they were allegedly told by Solorio that he would kill them if they contacted the police, the affidavit shows. Solorio made similar threats after the attack, and this is why the men waited to report the incident to the sheriff's office, they said.

Several firearms, a knife collection, money, electronics and a 1922 Chevrolet truck were reported stolen, the affidavit shows. Deputies located many of the missing items during a search early Tuesday at the Caldwell property in the 4400 block of Farmway Road, as well as metal knuckles, black zip-ties, a black garbage bag with duct tape, methamphetamine and a "large amount" of money. The sheriff's office was assisted by the Caldwell and Nampa police departments.

After their arrest, both Solorio and Molina denied having any involvement, the affidavit shows.

During questioning, Wheaton admitted to having a Taser, but denied using it on the men, the affidavit shows. She also told deputies she was present for the attack, and "didn't think (the men) deserved it."

Solorio is charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of witness intimidation. He also faces a part II persistent violator charge due to past convictions in the state.

Molina and Wheaton are charged with first-degree aiding and abetting kidnapping and aiding and abetting robbery. Molina faces two additional counts of aggravated assault, and Wheaton a charge of aggravated battery.

The three were arrested Tuesday and arraigned via video Wednesday before 3rd District Judge Matthew Bever, the Idaho online courts repository shows. Their next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is set for 8:30 a.m. May 13.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the three remain in the Canyon County Jail, according to online jail records. Solorio is being held on a $500,000 bond, Molina on a $250,000 bond and Wheaton on a $25,000 bond.

