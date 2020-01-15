BOISE, Idaho — The Transportation Security Administration found a total of 24 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage at Idaho airports in 2019.

That number fell from 27 in 2018 and 36 in 2017.

The majority of those guns - 19 in all - were caught at the Boise Airport. Two guns were found at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport, and one each at Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey, Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport, Magic Valley Regional Airport.

TSA agents did not find any guns at the Pocatello Regional Airport in 2019.

“I am very proud of the fact that Idaho bucked the national trend of a 5% increase in guns found at checkpoints,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose. “We work very hard with our airport managers in Idaho and our law enforcement stakeholders to get the word out to Idahoans about the proper way to transport firearms, including creative signage at the Boise Airport. It appears that our efforts and our partners have paid off this past year.”

All 24 guns were found during routine screenings, according to the TSA.

It is illegal to transport firearms, ammunition, gun parts, or replica firearms in carry-on luggage, even if the gun owner has a concealed carry permit. Anyone caught with a gun at screening could face thousands of dollars in fines.

For more information on how to legally fly with a gun, click here.

Nationally, 4,432 guns were found in carry-ons at airport checkpoints in 2019. Eighty-seven percent of those were loaded, officials say.