BOISE -- An Oklahoma City man who targeted a half-dozen businesses during a month-long robbery spree last year was sentenced to prison Wednesday.

Camron D. Brown, 21, was sentenced to 22 years in prison. He admitted to six counts of robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in March as part of a plea deal.

MORE: Boise Police: Serial armed robber arrested in Vegas

The first robbery happened the morning Feb. 20, 2017, when Brown walked into the Jackson's Food Store on Cole Road in Boise, pulled a 9mm handgun on the clerk, and ordered her to hand over money from the till. Ten minutes later, Brown struck again, robbing Elements Massage on Emerald Street.

Over the next three weeks, Brown robbed four more businesses - the Human Bean Coffee stand on Broadway Avenue in Boise Feb. 21, Game Stop on 12th Avenue in Nampa Feb. 25, the Continental Loans on Fairview Avenue in Boise March 8, and the Motel 6 on Airport Road in Boise March 13.

RELATED: Catching serial armed robber 'top priority' for Boise Police

In all, Brown got away with a little less than $7,000 between the six robberies. Boise Police released surveillance images of the suspect, declaring the case the "top priority" for the department.

Investigators caught a break March 20 - just a week after the last robbery - after a police officer in Las Vegas spotted Brown and thought he matched the suspect description.

Detectives were able to find evidence linking Brown to the robberies, including a post on social media in which he bragged about committing the crimes. In an interview with detectives, Brown gave an alibi that later turned out to be false.

PREVIOUS: 2 Boise Bench businesses robbed within minutes

This case was investigated through the cooperation of the Boise Police Department, Nampa Police Department, Mountain Home Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

In addition to the prison time, Brown was ordered to pay $6,808.26 in restitution.

© 2018 KTVB