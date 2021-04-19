2 stabbed during fight at Nampa business

Officers say they were called out to a bar and restaurant Sunday night for a report of a "disturbance" involving multiple people.

NAMPA, Idaho — Police are investigating after a fight in Nampa left two men with knife wounds.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday at a bar and restaurant in the 2100 block of Cassia Street.

According to police, officers were called out to the business for a report of a disturbance involving several people.

After arriving, they learned that a 19-year-old Caldwell man had suffered cuts to his arm in the fight, while a 27-year-old Nampa man had puncture wounds. A knife police believe was used in the fight was found at the scene.

Both men were treated for their injuries at a local hospital. According to a police department spokesman, officers have some cellphone video of the incident, but are still working to determine the actions of everyone involved

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed in the case. It's unclear whether police are currently searching for suspects.

Anyone who witnessed the fight or has more information about what happened is urged to Det. Tim Onofrei at 208-475-5708. Callers can also leave anonymous tips at 208-343-COPS.

