LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho — The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday that they arrested three people on various drug charges after serving a search warrant at a Salmon home.

Officials say the Lemhi County Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant at 92 Perruea Creek Road in Salmon on Saturday.

Police arrested Mellissa K. Thompson and Darren J. Linger for trafficking methamphetamine where children are present and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, according to the county sheriff's office.

Gregory H. Bybee was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine and frequenting a place where drugs are sold and used.

The three are now booked in the Lemhi County Jail.

Police did not release any further details about the suspects, other information and details regarding the drug bust, or the mugshots of Thompson, Linger, or Bybee.

