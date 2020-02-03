2 Nampa men arrested in connection to Ontario marijuana dispensary murder

"It appeared as a random act of violence," Police Chief Steven Romero said during Monday's press conference.

BOISE, Idaho — Police are investigating a murder at an Ontario marijuana dispensary that happened on Sunday afternoon and have two suspects in custody for their involvement in the murder.

The murder happened at Burnt River Farms and the Ontario Police Department is handling the investigation, according to Malheur County Attorney David Goldthorpe.

Police announced during Monday's press conference that there are two suspects in custody in the Canyon County Jail - 19-year-old Luis Carlos Duran and 27-year-old Gerardo Lopez. Both men are from Nampa.

Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero said they are planning on charging Duran with first-degree murder and Lopez with assault.

Police arrested the men at about 8 p.m. Sunday in Nampa, according to Romero.

The owner of Burnt River Farms, Shawn McKay, told KTVB that the fight happened at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the victim, a Hispanic male who is not being named, and the two suspects got into a verbal argument inside the store and then left separately.

Shortly after, the victim was stabbed to death in the parking lot outside the store.

When Ontario police officers arrived at the scene they found the victim laying on the sidewalk with a single stab wound to his upper body.

Police attempted to perform life-saving measures on the man but died from his injuries at the scene, according to investigators.

"At this point, there's no information, that I'm aware of, that they knew each other prior to this incident," Romero said. "It appeared as a random act of violence."

Frankie Bailey Jr. says the victim was his co-worker and was at the scene when KTVB crews arrived.

"I worked with him at Look Nu Car Wash in Ontario," Bailey said. "He was a really good kid and was like my brother I didn't know I had. We clicked right away and just became really good friends."

Investigators are still trying to find a motive for the murder but said the attack could possibly be gang-related.

"Fortunately, up until this incident, we have been quite dormant," Police Chief Romero explained. "I've not witnessed anything indicative of active gang membership or gang activity beyond a little tagging here and there on walls."

Ontario police said that the two Nampa men are in custody at the Canyon County Jail and are waiting to be extradited to Oregon.

"I just hope the person that's responsible for this owns up to their actions because they took somebody's son, a brother and a family member who was minding their own business," Bailey said.

