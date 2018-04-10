BOISE -- Police are hunting for the gunman who shot two men in the parking lot of a Boise Bench apartment complex Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at 5:40 a.m. near the Kristin Park Apartments on South Phillippi Street.

Officers arrived to find one man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police blocked off Phillippi Street with crime scene tape and used flashlights to search the area inb the early-morning dark. Investigators found evidence that the shooter had driven away from the area in a vehicle.

As police continued to investigate, they received word that a second man had come into the hospital with a gunshot wound. He had been shot by the same man as the other victim, according to police.

Both men are expected to survive. Police say the victims knew the shooter. Investigators have learned that man's identity and are currently searching for him.

The suspect's name and description have not been released. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police.

